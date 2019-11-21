|
|
|
Henry Stephen Anthony 17th November
(due 14th November edition)
In loving memory of
a lovely son and grandson.
The moment that you left us,
our hearts were torn in two.
One side filled with heartache,
and the other died with you.
You were someone so very special, who left your mark on many.
Life just hasn't been the same
since you left us and the sadness
and pain is still beyond belief.
We do it every day, but missing you is the heartache that never goes away.
We find comfort in the memories, thinking of your special and fun ways and your heart of gold.
Wishing you were still here, but although you have left this world, you will always be deep in our hearts.
You filled our world with special joy
and happiness untold.
From your loving Mum Hyacinth
and nana, cousins and aunties.
Always remember you in our thoughts, all day and night.
Rest peacefully my son,
until we meet again.
Lots of love.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 21, 2019