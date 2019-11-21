Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Henry

Memories Condolences

Stephen Henry Memories
Henry Stephen Anthony 17th November
(due 14th November edition)
In loving memory of
a lovely son and grandson.
The moment that you left us,
our hearts were torn in two.
One side filled with heartache,
and the other died with you.
You were someone so very special, who left your mark on many.
Life just hasn't been the same
since you left us and the sadness
and pain is still beyond belief.
We do it every day, but missing you is the heartache that never goes away.
We find comfort in the memories, thinking of your special and fun ways and your heart of gold.
Wishing you were still here, but although you have left this world, you will always be deep in our hearts.
You filled our world with special joy
and happiness untold.
From your loving Mum Hyacinth
and nana, cousins and aunties.
Always remember you in our thoughts, all day and night.
Rest peacefully my son,
until we meet again.
Lots of love.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -