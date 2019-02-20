Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
16:00
Luton Crematorium
Stephen Haynes Notice
HAYNES Stephen Leslie
'Steve' Of Luton, passed away on
11th February 2019, aged 58 years.
Loving husband to Carolyn and
father to Ben and Samantha.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00pm on Thursday 7th March 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations for Keech Hospice Care
(for Adults and Children)
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com
/stephenhaynes
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
