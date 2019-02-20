|
|
|
HAYNES Stephen Leslie
'Steve' Of Luton, passed away on
11th February 2019, aged 58 years.
Loving husband to Carolyn and
father to Ben and Samantha.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00pm on Thursday 7th March 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations for Keech Hospice Care
(for Adults and Children)
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com
/stephenhaynes
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
