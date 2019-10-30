|
|
|
Horn Shirley Sadly passed away on
11th October 2019 aged 82 years. Loving mother to Ashley,
Vernon, Nigel ,Trevor, Daren & Clifford. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 6th November at
All Saints Church Caddington, service time 11am. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu can be
made payable to Hospice at Home Volunteers Dunstable.
All further enquiries
C/o Co-op Funeralcare
37, New Bedford Road, Luton Beds
LU1 1SE or telephone: 01582-725493
Published in Luton News on Oct. 30, 2019