|
|
|
GADSDEN Shirley Eileen Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 8th October 2019
aged 84 years.
Funeral service takes place at 10:30am on Friday 1st November 2019 at
St George's Church, Toddington, followed by cremation
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care
(for Adults and Children)
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
shirleygadsden.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005.
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Oct. 30, 2019