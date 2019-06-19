|
Thomson Sandra Robina Passed away peacefully
on 6th June 2019,
aged 71 years.
A much loved sister, aunt, great aunty, sister in-law and friend, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
In keeping with Sandra's
wishes the wearing of bright
colours is most welcome.
Immediate family flowers only. Donations in memory of Sandra may be made, if desired, to Bedford Hospital Trust Macmillan Primrose Unit and Cancer Research U.K c/o
White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 19, 2019
