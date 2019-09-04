|
|
|
SAM HARRY
So you would be the BIG 8 years old
on 1 st September Sam.
I can see Dad taking you Everywhere he can think of so You get the BEST start in life. Uncles Ryan and Adam showing all the photos off to
their mates. Nanny getting you to read every story book she can find.
At last You can join Cubs, make
more friends and try all that adventurous stuff that Dad did.
We would All be SO Proud as we still are and will be Forever.
Stay Close Sam. God Bless.
Dad, Nanny, Grandad, Uncle Ryan & Adam, Auntie Sam, Jenni & Abi x x x x x
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019