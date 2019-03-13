SADIE McCULLOCH The family of the late

SADIE McCULLOCH would like to thank all who sent Mass Cards,

Sympathy Cards, and donated to Cancer Research UK in her name.



Our appreciation goes out also to all those who spoke such kind and comforting words about our beautiful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and very special friend. Thanks to the many who attended her funeral, with special thanks to the Clergy of The Church of the Holy Family and St Joseph's Parish for the wonderful Service. Thanks also to Canon Mark Floody who also concelebrated Sadie's Requiem Mass.



We wish for our appreciation also to be known to the Staff of Bedford Hospital South Wing and especially the Primrose Unit, who cared for Sadie with compassion during her fight against this cruel disease. Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More