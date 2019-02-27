|
McCULLOCH
SADIE
(nee HARPUR) Aged 64 years
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and a good friend to many,
sadly passed away on
14th February 2019
after a brave, year long fight
against illness.
Sadie's remains will be received into Holy Family RC Church,
Freshwater Close, Luton, LU3 3TA at 6:30 pm on Thursday 7th March 2019 with her requiem mass taking place at 10:00 am on Friday 8th March 2019.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in memory of Sadie may be sent to Cancer Research UK
via the following link:
https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.
org/page/helen-walks-all-over-cancer-330
We would also be grateful if you would jot down your favourite "Sadie Story" and bring it with you on the day, so these can be compiled into a book of amusing anecdotes for her grandchildren to treasure.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
