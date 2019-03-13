|
WEARS Roy Albert of Luton,
passed away peacefully on the
22nd February 2019
with his family by his side,
aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Shirley, father,
grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service takes place at 3:00 pm on Friday 29th March 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired for Dementia U.K.
may be made online via www.memorygiving.com/roywears.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
