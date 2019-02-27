|
|
|
Tomlin Ronald Sadly passed away on
3rd February aged 99 years.
Loving husband and father,
he will remain in our hearts forever.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th March 2019, 2.00pm at Stanton Road Baptist Church, Luton, followed by a private cremation service at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired,
may be given for RNLI, British Heart Foundation and Cancer UK.
All enquiries via
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road, Luton, LU1 1SE.
Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More