|
|
|
LANCASTER Ronald George Peacefully on
12th September 2019,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Irene.
Devoted father, brother and pop pop. He will be dearly missed by all
friends and family.
Funeral service takes place at 10.30am
on Thursday 10th October 2019
at Abbey Church of St Mary
& St Helena, Elstow, Bedford.
Mourners are invited to wear
a splash of Gold.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK or Keech Hospice Care may be
given via www.memorygiving.com/
ronaldlancaster or sent to
the charities direct.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton.
Tel.01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019