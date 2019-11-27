Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Olney Green Burial Ground
Yardley Road
Olney, MK46 5EH
Ronald Hudson Notice
HUDSON Ronald Formerly of Toddington
and Ex. General Motors
Passed away on
15th November 2019, aged 97 years.
Husband of the late Eva.
Graveside Service will take place
at Olney Green Burial Ground,
Yardley Road, Olney, MK46 5EH
on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 11.00am. Donations, if desired,
by way of cheque payable to
Elm Lodge Comfort Fund may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Luton News on Nov. 27, 2019
