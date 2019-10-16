Home

SMITH Ron On 2nd October 2019
"And so shall we ever be with the Lord" - 1 Thess 4:17
Passed peacefully into the presence
of his Lord with his family around his
bedside at L&D Hospital aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Joyce.
Father of Karen, Ian, Rachel, Rebecca, Graeme, Vicky & Marcus.
Father-in-law, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Former RAF engineer, school teacher, herald of the gospel of Jesus Christ and defender of the Word of God.
Funeral service to take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at
The Vale Cemetery, Luton.
Donations if desired for
Luton & Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/ronaldsmith. Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Neville House, Marsh Road,
Leagrave, Luton, LU3 2RZ
Tel 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 16, 2019
