Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Greenham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Greenham

Notice

Ron Greenham Notice
GREENHAM Ron Karen, Leigh & Amanda
would like to thank everybody
who sent us cards & messages of sympathy on the recent death of our father Ron Greenham.
Your kind words and support have greatly comforted us at a sad and difficult time. We would also like to thank the Rev. David Alexander who officiated at Dad's funeral & helped
to give Dad the fitting farewell he deserved & to all those who attended. Jan and all her staff at Putteridge Bury for their help and support at the Funeral Reception. It is
heartening to know Dad was held in such high respect by family, friends &
associates from all his voluntary positions & his work within the local community over many years.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.