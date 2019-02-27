Resources More Obituaries for Ron Greenham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ron Greenham

Notice GREENHAM Ron Karen, Leigh & Amanda

would like to thank everybody

who sent us cards & messages of sympathy on the recent death of our father Ron Greenham.

Your kind words and support have greatly comforted us at a sad and difficult time. We would also like to thank the Rev. David Alexander who officiated at Dad's funeral & helped

to give Dad the fitting farewell he deserved & to all those who attended. Jan and all her staff at Putteridge Bury for their help and support at the Funeral Reception. It is

heartening to know Dad was held in such high respect by family, friends &

