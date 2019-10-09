Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
80 Wigmore Lane
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 8AB
01582 451 209
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00
The Vale
Luton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Hunt

Notice Condolences

Robin Hunt Notice
HUNT Robin Of Vauxhall Park Estate, Luton,
passed away peacefully on
30th September 2019.
Loving Husband to the late
Margaret, Dad and Granddad,
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service takes places on
17th October 2019 at 11.00am
at The Vale, Luton .
Family flowers only by request. Enquiries and donations in
Robin's memory can be made
to the Keech Hospice or
British Heart Foundation via
Co-operative Funeralcare,
80 Wigmore Lane Luton LU2 8AB.
Tele no. (01582) 451209
Published in Luton News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.