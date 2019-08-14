|
|
|
Patterson Robert Vivian
'Bob' Passed away peacefully on
3rd August 2019, aged 79 years.
A much loved husband, dad,
grandad and great grandad,
he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Salvation Army Hall on
Tuesday 27th August 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Robert may
be made, if desired, to either
Dementia UK or The Salvation Army c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South,
Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Aug. 14, 2019