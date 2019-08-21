|
Boylen Robert Hunter On Thursday 1st August 2019, peacefully at RCH Treliske, Truro, Cornwall, Robert, aged 87 years, of Perranporth,
formerly of Luton.
Dearly loved father of Linda & Paul
and father in law to Barbara.
Much loved grandfather of Caroline, Stacey and Jordan. Great Grandfather (Bob Bob) to Jenson. Brother of John.
Funeral service to be held at 2.30pm on Thursday 22nd August 2019 in the Kernow Chapel of Penmount Crematorium, Truro.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu made payable to Grenville Ward, RCHT, will be gratefully received by retiring collection or may be forwarded to the funeral director Andrew Richards, A C Richards & Son, Station Approach, Perranporth, Cornwall, TR6 0LH 01872 572027
Published in Luton News on Aug. 21, 2019