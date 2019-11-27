|
|
|
STANGHAN Richard
(Dick) Worked at
Vauxhall Motors, Chaul End.
Sadly passed away on
Monday 18th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at the
Vale Cemetery Chapel, Luton
on Friday 13th December 2019
at 11:30 am. Flowers welcome
or donations, if prefered, to the
'East Anglia Transport
Museum Society Ltd'
which he dearly loved.
Enquiries c/o
John Saunders & Son,
48 Duke Street, Luton LU2 0HH
Tel - 01582 731696
Published in Luton News on Nov. 27, 2019