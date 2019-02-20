|
COOGAN Richard Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the
9th February 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband to Elizabeth, father,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Requiem Mass takes place at 10:00am on Thursday 7th March 2019 at
Our Lady Help Of Christians Roman Catholic Church
followed by committal at
Luton Crematorium.
Richard will be received into church
5:00pm on Wednesday 6th March. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for
Keech Hospice Care or Great Ormond Street Children's Charity may be
made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
richardcoogan.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
