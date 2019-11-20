|
SUMMERILL Rebecca Of Rugby, formerly of Wootton Close, Luton
and former pupil of
Lea Manor School.
Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on
4th November 2019, aged 39 years.
Devoted Wife to Kay, much loved Daughter to Janet & David and loving Auntie to Abbie, Matthew and Kian.
Rebecca will be remembered for her courage and determination and ability to cause trouble wherever she went.
Funeral service to take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby, CV22 5QQ on Wednesday 27th November at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis Society may be sent
c/o Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
or made online via www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough,
Nuneaton, CV11 4FJ.
Tel: 02476 375665
Published in Luton News on Nov. 20, 2019