Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:30
Red Lion
Great Offley
Raymond Sprigg

Notice Condolences

Raymond Sprigg Notice
Sprigg Raymond Ernest Passed away suddenly
on Saturday 20th April
at his home in
Jill Jenkins Court, aged 69.
An Advisor at the Luton Citizens Advice Bureau since 2005 until ill health
forced him into early retirement in
2013; he'd also been a Company
Director within the Exhibitions
business for 23 years prior.
A keen model aircraft builder and flyer, he'd been a member of the Luton & District Model Aeronautical Society for 30 years; and one of his proudest moments was receiving Honorary
Life Membership in 2016.
His son Michael, daughter Nicola, grandchildren Brandon & Rhian, brothers Brian, David & Peter and all the family, will sadly miss him.
As per his wishes there will not be a formal funeral but a 'Celebration of Life', which will take place at 2:30pm, Monday 17th June at
the Red Lion in Great Offley.
Published in Luton News on May 29, 2019
