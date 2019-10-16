Home

Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
590 Hitchin Road
Stopsley, Bedfordshire LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
15:00
Luton Crematorium
Phyllis Biddle Notice
BIDDLE Phyllis Mary Passed away peacefully at home
with her family, on 6th October 2019
aged 86 years.
A loving wife to Dennis and
mother to Graham and Theresa.
Funeral service takes place at
3:00 pm on Monday 28th October 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
If desired donations may be made
for Keech Hospice Care
online by visiting www.memorygiving.com
/phyllismarybiddle
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Stopsley, Tel: 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 16, 2019
