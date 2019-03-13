|
|
|
Philip John Pebody On the 25th February 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved Husband to Ann.
Loving Father to Darran, Joanne & Phillippa, Grandad & Great Grandad.
Funeral service takes place at 12.15pm on Thursday 21st March at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Prostate Cancer UK and
Macmillan Cancer Support, can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Arnolds Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE, Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More