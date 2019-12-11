|
|
|
Webb Peter William Husband to Cynthia,
Father to Brian and Caroline,
Grandfather to Sophie,
Great Grandfather to Kiara and Harry.
Passed away on
30th November 2019, aged 85.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Brief committal at
Cambridge Crematorium at 2.30pm on
Friday 20th December 2019 followed by a Service at 3.30 pm at
Huntingdon Methodist Church,
17 High Street, PE29 3TJ.
Please join family members for
the Wake in the Church Hall immediately after the service.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired, can be made
payable to the British Heart Foundation, c/o Co-operative Funerals,
3 St. Peters Road,
Huntingdon, PE29 7AA
(01480 458360)
Published in Luton News on Dec. 11, 2019