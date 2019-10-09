Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rabjohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Rabjohn

Notice Condolences

Peter Rabjohn Notice
RABJOHN Peter George Recently living in Luton but formerly of Dunstable, passed away peacefully at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital in the early hours of Saturday
21st September 2019, aged 81 years.
Peter was a loving husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle and a very good friend to many people within the Luton & Dunstable area.
His love and friendship will be sadly missed by all.
Family flowers only by request. However, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to The Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund - Helipad Appeal and may be sent directly to the charity.
All enquiries regarding the funeral service should be made to
Neville Funerals, Marsh Road,
Luton, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now