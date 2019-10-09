|
|
|
RABJOHN Peter George Recently living in Luton but formerly of Dunstable, passed away peacefully at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital in the early hours of Saturday
21st September 2019, aged 81 years.
Peter was a loving husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle and a very good friend to many people within the Luton & Dunstable area.
His love and friendship will be sadly missed by all.
Family flowers only by request. However, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his name to The Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund - Helipad Appeal and may be sent directly to the charity.
All enquiries regarding the funeral service should be made to
Neville Funerals, Marsh Road,
Luton, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Oct. 9, 2019