Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00
Luton Crematorium
Peter Oakley Notice
OAKLEY Peter Ronald Peacefully on 24th August 2019 at Luton and Dunstable Hospital
aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Margaret,
father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at 11.00am on Wednesday 11th September 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund (Ward 10) are invited to be sent to the charity direct.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton. Tel. 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019
