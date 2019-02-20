Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
Luton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Gibson

Notice Condolences

Peter Gibson Notice
GIBSON Peter Of Barton Le Clay, formerly of Luton peacefully passed away on
8th February 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving Husband to Jill, Father to Mark and Debs, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral service takes place at 1pm on Monday 4th March 2019 at Luton Crematorium, please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund (Macmillan Unit) may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/petergibson. Enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Luton Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now