GIBSON Peter Of Barton Le Clay, formerly of Luton peacefully passed away on
8th February 2019 aged 87 years.
Loving Husband to Jill, Father to Mark and Debs, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral service takes place at 1pm on Monday 4th March 2019 at Luton Crematorium, please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund (Macmillan Unit) may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/petergibson. Enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Luton Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
