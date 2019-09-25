|
|
|
Brooks Peter Formerly of Bibshall Crescent, Dunstable, late of Milton Keynes
passed away on
18th September 2019, aged 87 years.
Sadly missed by son Rod,
Lisa, Daniel and Thomas.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 4th October at 11.45am in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
By request, family flowers only. Donations for the British Lung Foundation may be left at the Chapel
or sent via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019