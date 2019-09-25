Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:45
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brooks

Notice Condolences

Peter Brooks Notice
Brooks Peter Formerly of Bibshall Crescent, Dunstable, late of Milton Keynes
passed away on
18th September 2019, aged 87 years.
Sadly missed by son Rod,
Lisa, Daniel and Thomas.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 4th October at 11.45am in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
By request, family flowers only. Donations for the British Lung Foundation may be left at the Chapel
or sent via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.