MONTGOMERY Pauline Anne Sadly passed away on
21st February 2019, aged 67 years. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family and all that knew her. Funeral service to take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Large Chapel) on Saturday 16th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pauline are to Cancer Research UK and can be sent c/o Butterfly Funerals Ltd,
39 Elm Avenue, Caddington, Luton,
LU1 4HS. Tele: 01582 968130.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 7, 2019
