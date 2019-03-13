|
HARKIN Patrick Passed away peacefully
on 27th February 2019
aged 80 years.
Reunited once again with
wife Kathleen, he will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Dunstable on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 11:00 a.m followed by a burial
at West Street Cemetery.
All flowers are welcome and
donations in memory of Patrick
may be made, if desired, to
St. Mary's Church, Dunstable c/o
White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
