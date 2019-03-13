Home

Notice Condolences

Patrick Harkin Notice
HARKIN Patrick Passed away peacefully
on 27th February 2019
aged 80 years.
Reunited once again with
wife Kathleen, he will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Dunstable on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 11:00 a.m followed by a burial
at West Street Cemetery.
All flowers are welcome and
donations in memory of Patrick
may be made, if desired, to
St. Mary's Church, Dunstable c/o
White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
