O'SHEA Patricia (Pat) 6th Anniversary 27/11/19

We will always treasure your memory for the love you gave us, and your gentle caring ways. You were a wonderful Wife, Mother and Nanny. You will never be forgotten and may
you rest in peace.

Your loving husband Don, your children Catherine, Sean, Danny & Tim. Son and daughters in law Steve, Nuala, Becky & Katie. Plus your grandchildren
Danny, Caitlin, Joe, Esme, Niamh,
Ciara and Lois.

Anniversary Mass:
St Joseph's Church, Luton
Saturday 30th November 6pm
Published in Luton News on Nov. 20, 2019
