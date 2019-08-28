Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Pasqualino Petrarca

Pasqualino Petrarca Notice
PETRARCA Pasqualino (known as Tony by his work
colleagues at Kent Meters)
Passed away on 18th August 2019,
aged 80 years. A loving father of Gianpiero, Rosanna and Nonno of Giorgina, Michele, Roberto, Alessia
and Bisnonno of Luca.
Funeral service takes place at
9:30am on Friday 13th September
at St Joseph's RC Church
followed by interment.
Donations may be made directly
to Macmillan, British Heart
Foundation or Keech Hospice.
Flowers are welcome and may
be sent c/o Neville Funeral Service,
Marsh Road, Luton, Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 28, 2019
