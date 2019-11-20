|
|
|
Lowe (Pam)
Pamela Dorothy Loving wife, mother, grandmother
and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday 7th November 2019.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on
Monday 25th November, 12.30pm
at St. Giles Church, Totternhoe.
Please bring your thoughts,
prayers and fondest memories.
No flowers please.
If desired, donations may be
made in Pam's memory.
She was an avid supporter of research into Alzheimer's as she lost her own mother to this disease.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society and either
placed in the collection box, sent to S.A.Bates Funeral Directors
at 115 West St. Dunstable,
or made on-line at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/pam-lowe3
Published in Luton News on Nov. 20, 2019