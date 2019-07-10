Home

White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
14:00
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel)
Horley Pamela June Passed away peacefully on 2nd July 2019
aged 68 years.
A much loved wife, mum and nanny.
She will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium
(Oak Chapel) on Thursday
18th July 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
At Pam's request the wearing of
bright colours is most welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pam may
be made, if desired, to
The Keech Hospice Care
(all proceeds to the Children's Unit)
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street
South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
There will be a gathering afterwards
at The Peter Newton
Pavilion, Skimpot Road, Dunstable from 3.00p.m -5.00p.m
all are welcome
Published in Luton News on July 10, 2019
