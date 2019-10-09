|
Bonnar Pamela Passed away peacefully on 17th September 2019,
aged 73 years.
A much loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Monday 14th October 2019 at 1:00p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pamela
may be made, if desired, to
Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Oct. 9, 2019