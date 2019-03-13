|
SHANNON Owen Eugene Of Luton, formerly of Gallway,
passed away peacefully on
26th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband to Anne, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Requiem mass will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at
Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, followed by interment at
The Vale Cemetery.
Owen will be received into church at 6:00pm on Tuesday 25th March.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be made for Parkinson's UK (Luton Branch)
online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
owenshannon
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
