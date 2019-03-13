Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Shannon

Notice Condolences

Owen Shannon Notice
SHANNON Owen Eugene Of Luton, formerly of Gallway,
passed away peacefully on
26th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband to Anne, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Requiem mass will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at
Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, followed by interment at
The Vale Cemetery.
Owen will be received into church at 6:00pm on Tuesday 25th March.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired may be made for Parkinson's UK (Luton Branch)
online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
owenshannon
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now