BUTCHER Norman 28/11/1926 - 03/03/2019
Norman Butcher died peacefully at
St. Anne's Care Home, Luton on
Sunday morning, 3rd March 2019,
aged 92. Norman was the widower of Thelma (deceased) and leaves his son Robert and daughter-in-law Lin, grandchildren Sarah, James and Mandy and great grandchildren, Abigail, Thomas,
Matthew and Katherine.
Norman will be greatly
missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will be held at
The Vale Crematorium, Luton at 2.00pm on
Wednesday 27th March 2019.
No flowers please, donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 13, 2019
