Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:30
Kernow Chapel, Penmount Crematorium
Truro
IVORY Nicholas Robert Passed away peacefully on 6th February 2019
at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Truro.
Nick, aged 71 years,
of Illogan, Cornwall and
formerly of Lilley, near Luton.
Much loved husband of Florence (Floss) and step-daughter Sharon.
Funeral service at 1.30pm on
Monday 4th March
in the Kernow Chapel,
Penmount Crematorium, Truro.
Family flowers only and
all enquiries to The Funeral Director,
Tony Moyle
23 Trewirgie Hill, Redruth,
Cornwall TR15 2TB
01209 214883
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
