The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
37 New Bedford Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU1 1SE
01582 725 493
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
13:00
Luton Crematorium
Nicholas Blake Notice
Blake Nicholas James
'Nick' Sadly passed away on 27th August aged 55 years. Much loved son of Bill
and Diana and brother of
Phillip and Heather, Uncle to Vikki, Stewart, Freya and Ollie.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 16th September at
Luton Crematorium service time 1pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made payable to St Mary's Care Home
or Keech Hospice.
All further enquiries
c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
37, New Bedford Road, Luton, Beds,
LU1 1SE. Telephone: 01582-725493.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019
