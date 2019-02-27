Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00
Sundon Park Baptist Church
DUBBEN Nichola Elaine Sadly passed away on
16th February 2019 aged 65 years.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Sundon Park Baptist Church
on Thursday 14th March at 11.00am,
followed by committal at
The Vale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Nichola to Macmillan Cancer Support
can be sent c/o
Butterfly Funerals Ltd. 39 Elm Avenue, Caddington, Luton, Beds, LU1 4HS
Tel: 01582 968130
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
