|
|
|
PAGE Nancy Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother died peacefully with her family on Sunday 24th November
at the L&D Hospital.
A committal service will take place at The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Thursday 12th December at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the Central Baptist Church,
Park Street, Luton.
All are welcome to attend
both services.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Alzheimers Research UK and British Heart Foundation.
c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Dec. 4, 2019