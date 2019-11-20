|
Mikey McMahon RIP
1st Anniversary
A year has passed, and the deep sadness remains,
we all miss Mikey so very much and we still cannot believe that he has gone.
The treasured memories remain as fresh and clear as ever.
Without the support and kindness of so many people life would have been completely unbearable, and for that support we thank you all.
Mikey's anniversary Mass will be held at The Church of Holy Family Marsh Farm LU3 3TA at 12 noon on Sunday the
24th November 2019.
In addition thank you to all those people who gave so generously to Mikey's nominated charity the Princes Trust where over £4000.00 has been raised via his JustGiving page.
A very fitting tribute to Mike's memory that his passing is helping others.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 20, 2019