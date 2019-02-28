Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:00
Luton Crematorium
Mike Weller Notice
Weller Mike Passed away peacefully with all his family around him on Sunday 17th February 2019.

Loving Husband to Diane,
Devoted Dad to his Children, Grandchildren
and Great Grandson.

His funeral service will take place on Friday 8th March 2019 at 2pm in
Luton Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, though donations in Mike's memory, to
Keech Hospice, would be gratefully accepted. Please send all enquiries care of Benedict Funeral Directors,
19 Bedford Square, Houghton Regis. LU5 5ES tel. 01582 249268
Published in Luton News on Feb. 28, 2019
