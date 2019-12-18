Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30
St Mary's Church
Meppershall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Trundle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Trundle

Notice Condolences

Michael Trundle Notice
TRUNDLE Michael William
(Mick) Of Meppershall, formerly of Caddington passed away
peacefully on 7th December 2019,
aged 80 years.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at 11.30am on Thursday 19th December at St Mary's Church, Meppershall.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Sue Ryder,
St John's Hospice (Palliative Care Hub) may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
michaeltrundle.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -