TRUNDLE Michael William
(Mick) Of Meppershall, formerly of Caddington passed away
peacefully on 7th December 2019,
aged 80 years.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at 11.30am on Thursday 19th December at St Mary's Church, Meppershall.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Sue Ryder,
St John's Hospice (Palliative Care Hub) may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
michaeltrundle.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 18, 2019