Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Trundle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Trundle

Notice Condolences

Michael Trundle Notice
TRUNDLE Michael William
(Mick) Of Meppershall, formerly of Caddington passed away
peacefully on 7th December 2019,
aged 80 years.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at 11.30am on Thursday 19th December at St Mary's Church, Meppershall.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Sue Ryder,
St John's Hospice (Palliative Care Hub) may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
michaeltrundle.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -