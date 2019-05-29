|
ROGERS Michael Andrew Former Local Councillor, Chair of the Local Labour Party and Treasurer of the
Beecroft Community Centre.
Passed away peacefully on
15th May 2019, aged 70 years.
A funeral service will take place
at The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Monday 10th June 2019 at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
No flowers please, but donations in memory of Michael may be
made, if desired, to Beecroft Community Centre Balloon Society
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on May 29, 2019
