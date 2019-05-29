Home

White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
16:00
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel)
Michael Rogers Notice
ROGERS Michael Andrew Former Local Councillor, Chair of the Local Labour Party and Treasurer of the
Beecroft Community Centre.
Passed away peacefully on
15th May 2019, aged 70 years.
A funeral service will take place
at The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Monday 10th June 2019 at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
No flowers please, but donations in memory of Michael may be
made, if desired, to Beecroft Community Centre Balloon Society
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on May 29, 2019
