Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Roman Catholic Church
Dunstable
Mellanie Merrifield Notice
MERRIFIELD Mellanie Jane Passed away on the
5th November 2019, aged 58 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.00am, St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Dunstable.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for the RSPCA. Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of

H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 11, 2019
