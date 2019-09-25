|
BRYDEN Maurice Passed away peacefully on 15th September 2019
aged 93 years.
A much loved dad, grandad and
great grandad he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) on Friday 4th October 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
All flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of Maurice may be made, if desired, to DEMENTIA UK c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019