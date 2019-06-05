|
McCahill
Maureen Ellen Passed away peacefully on 23rd May 2019
aged 84 years.
A much-loved mum,
she will be deeply missed by her sons and grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Cedar Chapel)
on Monday 17th June 2019 at 2:30 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Maureen may be made, if desired,
to Alzheimers Society c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South,
Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884.
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
