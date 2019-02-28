Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
St Mary's RC Church
Woburn Sands
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
15:00
Dunstable Cemetery
West Street
Maureen Leach Notice
LEACH Maureen Allannah Passed away on
16th February 2019,
aged 75 years.
She will be desperately missed
by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 1.00pm on Thursday 7th March 2019,
at St Mary's RC Church, Woburn Sands, followed by an interment at 3.00pm at Dunstable Cemetery, West Street. Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, are for the British Red Cross. Cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 28, 2019
